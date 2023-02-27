The Border Mail
Wodonga Council questions board over changes to hospital plans, funding

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated February 27 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:30pm
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren has put five hospital redevelopment questions to the board of Albury Wodonga Health ahead of its annual general meeting on February 28. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Questions seeking transparency on the redevelopment of a Border hospital have been put to Albury Wodonga Health ahead of its annual general meeting.

AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

