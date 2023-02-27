Questions seeking transparency on the redevelopment of a Border hospital have been put to Albury Wodonga Health ahead of its annual general meeting.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren will be at the AGM on the evening of February 28, where he says he will advocate for "all levels of government" to fund a purpose-built hospital on a greenfield site.
Albury Wodonga Health (AWH) is a unique cross-border health service that serves the far reaches of Riverina and North East Victoria, which Cr Mildren said created challenges with responsibility split across multiple stakeholders.
"There seems to be a disconnect between the amount of money that has been plucked out of the air and the actual works that will be required to provide what is necessary," Cr Mildren said.
The five questions, which are not briefly worded, asks AGM board members about evidence bases, funding adequacy, community consultation, accountability and transparency.
The first query questions the board's consideration of the "consequential impacts" of a redevelopment as opposed to a new site development, including traffic congestion, public transport links, legal issues and cross-border complexities.
"When you are trying to run a health service with a construction site around you, it would be very difficult if not impossible, particularly in an operating theatre where you need no vibration and no distraction," Cr Mildren said.
"We haven't been given any information about how that will be managed at all. I suspect that is something that hasn't been thoroughly looked through yet."
On February 20 Wodonga Council passed a resolution which included a rider calling on Albury Council to join it in advocating for a greenfield site. Wodonga Council said it has since written to its neighbouring council calling for a united front in the advocacy push.
It was responded to by former councillor John Stuchbery who accused Albury Council of failing its residents by not fighting for a new hospital development for the Border.
The night before the AWH AGM on Tuesday, Albury Council will convene for its February meeting. Though the AGM does not presently feature on the agenda, Cr Mildren hopes the council will find an opportunity to respond.
"I would expect there would be some consideration," Cr Mildren said.
"It would be great if Albury supported us. I expect there will be a good outcome where we will come back together and find a reasonably good joint position."
Similarly, Better Border Health has submitted four questions to be answered at the AGM, including why the board did not resign after the Albury hospital upgrade announcement given it previously unanimously supported the construction of a new hospital.
