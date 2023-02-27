The Sharks held off Albury in Ovens and Murray's A grade men's water polo on Sunday, February 26.
Ben Douglass led the scoring with four goals, while Will and Josh Gould netted three apiece.
Albury's Jimmy Scannell and Josh Land also nabbed three goals apiece.
In the other game, Stingrays proved too strong for Development 14-7.
Australian junior national squad member Elih Mutsch dominated for the victors, nailing five goals as Trent Remington contributed three.
And in the A grade women, Albury posted a thrilling one-goal win over Wodonga.
The home club's Phillipa Barclay was the game's leading scorer with four, but Albury's Catherine Pratt claimed three as the visitors edged home.
And Sharks belted Stingrays 15-2.
Long-time star Leah Dodd couldn't be stopped with six goals, while Phebe McLeod scored three.
There's now only two rounds left until finals.
