Mitta United's finals credentials have sky-rocketed after landing the late off-season signings of Wodonga best and fairest winner Dylan Beattie alongside former junior Louis Miller.
A classy midfielder, Beattie, 29, won the Bulldogs best and fairest in 2019 and spent last season with Ballina in the AFL Queensland competition.
Miller emerged through the junior ranks at Mitta and made his senior debut for Wodonga in 2016.
He played 15 senior matches at the kennel.
Miller has also had stints with CSU in the Farrer league, GGGM in the Riverina league, Newtown and Chilwell and was with Scarborough in the Perth Football League last season.
The pair join Morris medallist Jarrod Hodgkin alongside Jake Hodgkin, Ethan Redcliffe and Jett Smith to emerge as the biggest winners in the recruiting stakes over the off-season.
Ecstatic Blues coach Luke Hodgkin said they were able to land the prized signing of Beattie who is close mates with his brother, Jarrod, after the pair previously played together at Wodonga.
"Signing both Dylan and Louis this late in the pre-season is awesome news for the club," Hodgkin said.
"Especially someone the calibre of Dylan who has won a best and fairest in the O&M and has captained a QAFL side.
"Dylan is a top-line footballer and you sort of pinch yourself when a bloke like that lobs on your doorstep.
"Dylan and Jarrod are more or less best mates and were keen to play alongside each other again before they got too much older."
Hodgkin revealed that Beattie will travel from Melbourne to play for the Mountain Men this year.
"Dylan is relocating to Melbourne from Queensland and will most likely miss the first two or three matches," he said.
Hodgkin also rates Miller highly.
"I'm rapt to to have Louis back at the club as a one point player," Hodgkin said.
"Louis is relocating from Perth as we speak and is keen to return to his home club and train for the first time next week.
"He arguably is the best junior the club has produced outside Ben Paton in the last six or seven years.
"Louis is a really talented footballer and I'm just as excited about signing him as any of the recruits we have got.
"His biggest strength is his versatility and he can probably play anywhere outside of the ruck.
"He will most likely play across half-forward and rotate through the midfield but is a super talent who can fill numerous roles."
After finishing tenth last season with a 4-13 record, the Blues are expected to be the most improved side in the competition.
Beechworth proved last season how quickly fortunes can change after it went from second-bottom all the way to the preliminary final.
Despite the arrival of so many high profile recruits, Hodgkin was keen to keep a lid on what the Blues could achieve this season and let the results do the talking.
"I won't be going on the record of saying that we expect to win a flag or play finals this year," he said.
"What I will say is that we expect to improve and hope to win as many games as we can.
"The expectation internally is we are there to be ultra-competitive every match we play and hope to give ourselves every chance to play deep into September."
ALSO IN SPORT
Hodgkin said the hype around the club over the off-season has been in stark contrast to last year.
"The numbers at training have improved dramatically and there is a genuine buzz around the club," he said.
"I guess that is to be expected after some of the signings and everybody is genuinely excited and can't wait for the season to start."
The Blues host Wodonga Saints for their season opener.
