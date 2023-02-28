LEARNING about Indigenous culture and traditions starts young in East Albury.
Yarrunga Early Learning Centre celebrates First Nations' heritage throughout the year and has recently got flag poles to fly the Australian National, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags.
The centre's education leader, Krystine Masterson, said the project complemented their commitment to respecting Indigenous traditions.
"We believe embedding culture comes from the bottom up; embracing culture starts from birth," she said.
"The kids are involved in raising the flags every day and lowering them in the evening.
"All of the kids come to the sandpit in the morning and sit down and we sing a song to mark the flag ceremony."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Masterson said they celebrated Harmony Week and NAIDOC Week but their commitment to cultural heritage was year-round.
"We put in a fire pit and a yarning circle," Ms Masterson said.
"The children are learning about the symbols and meanings behind the flags.
"It also supports our Reconciliation Action Plan."
Funded by the NSW government, the flag poles were put up by the Boys to the Bush team.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.