Tara-Lee Gillatt turned on 83-year-old man trying to help her

By Wodonga Court
Updated March 1 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 4:30pm
83-year-old man was hit in head, harassed and had his property set on fire

An 83-year-old man who was trying to assist a woman who had fallen on hard times ended up being assaulted by her, and having his property set on fire.

