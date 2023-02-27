This is going to be a great leap forward for the Thurgoona community- MP Justin Clancy
A $2.3 million change rooms complex, still yet to open, is already rewarding Thurgoona's football-netball club.
The double-storey building, which also has rooms for coaches and timekeepers, is in the final stages of completion after 12 months of on-site work.
Bulldogs club president Luke Spasojevic said the new hub for players was a drawcard.
"We seem to be the club of demand at the moment and it just shows through our trials and our preseason the numbers that we've had in all grades, in juniors all the way through to seniors and girls' football," Mr Spasojevic said.
"I think growth in Thurgoona itself (has contributed) but also the facilities that Albury City and the state government have been able to provide us has definitely helped."
The club has 50-60 footballers training compared to 30-40 at the same time last year.
"Netball, we have 60 senior girls register for 30 spots, so we're in that lucrative spot where unfortunately we do have to turn people away but it's quite awesome to see the numbers that are interested in joining our club," Mr Spasojevic said.
The new centre is set to be complete and in use for Thurgoona's first matches of the season against Yackandandah on April 1.
Mr Spasojevic on Monday (February 27) joined Albury MP Justin Clancy and Albury Council chief executive Frank Zaknich and others on a tour of the complex which is much larger than the existing change rooms that are to be demolished.
The council's service leader city landscapes David Costello said the project was the culmination of planning that began before the COVID outbreak.
As a Thurgoona seniors footballer of the mid-1990s he is familiar with the woes of the existing amenities block.
"The facilities are old, I remember playing here in my early days and the facilities have come a long way since that point in time," Mr Costello said.
The NSW government has contributed nearly $420,000 to the development, which also includes an extended spectator standing area and new bar adjacent to the existing function room.
Mr Clancy said as a former president of the Albury Steamers rugby union club he had a "little bit of envy" of the improvements.
"This is going to be a great leap forward for the Thurgoona community and the Thurgoona football and netball club," he said.
