Jack O'Sullivan has joined Wodonga in a major boost for the Bulldogs ahead of their season-opener.
The 22-year-old helped Koroit to premiership glory in 2022, was named in the Hampden League's Team of the Year and has since been playing for Waratah alongside Wangaratta star Abraham Ankers in the Northern Territory Football League.
O'Sullivan came highly recommended by Sam Dobson, who used to play against Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor.
"Sam said there was a really good kid who played a fair bit with and against him and that wanted to try himself at a higher level - and that was Jack O'Sullivan," Taylor said.
"When I started speaking to Jack, he was super honest and open about what he wanted to do with his footy, so I went down to meet him in Melbourne and it just grew from there.
"I reckon we've got ourselves a very good player.
"He made Team of the Year in the Hampden League, which is very competitive footy.
"He's played in premiership sides at Koroit and he just made the squad for Team of the Year in the NT, where there are some very good players at the moment.
"He's young, fit and strong so I reckon he's going to be great for us."
O'Sullivan helped Waratah take down reigning premiers St Mary's on Saturday, setting up a semi-final clash with Southern Districts.
Having played for Koroit since 2013, it's a big move for O'Sullivan.
"He's moving into the area, he'll be living in Albury-Wodonga, which is great for us," Taylor said.
ALSO IN SPORT
"As a young side, we want players training who are going to lift the standard so I think it's fantastic.
"Jack's a bit of a utility.
"His strengths are his hands and his competitiveness, so I suspect he would play at either end."
It's just over a month until Wodonga run out for the Ovens and Murray season opener against the Panthers at Lavington Sports Ground.
'I'm really happy with how it's coming together." Taylor said.
"I feel like we've added even more depth.
"Our twos made the prelim final and I think we go deeper than what we did last year.
"Numbers are up on last year on the track and everyone's buying in."
O'Sullivan is the latest in a long list of new faces rolling into the kennel this season.
Jack Yelland and Mitch Dineen have joined from Surfers Paradise, while Matt Soroczynski has come on board from Narre Warren.
Nick Beattie has returned to the club from Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Bob Russell is starting a second spell at the club after a couple of years in the TDFL at Tallangatta.
Dederang-Mt Beauty duo Nick Hynes and Joel Heiner will also play with Wodonga in 2023, as will former Culcairn forward Jack Chesser.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.