Albury man was collecting prescription when he is alleged to have turned on medico

By Albury Court
Updated February 27 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 5:30pm
Damian Francis Boland

An Albury man with a long criminal history faces up to five years in jail over an allegation he threatened an Albury hospital doctor with a screwdriver.

