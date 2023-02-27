An Albury man with a long criminal history faces up to five years in jail over an allegation he threatened an Albury hospital doctor with a screwdriver.
Damian Francis Boland tried to secure his release on bail when he fronted Albury Local Court via a video link to the Albury police station dock.
But magistrate Chris Halburd said Boland, who repeatedly interrupted proceedings by talking over either Mr Halburd or his own lawyer, Tim Hemsley, simply was too great a risk of committing further serious offences.
"He's not doing himself any favours by constantly interrupting, Mr Hemsley," he said on Monday, February 27.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Halburd said the offences with which Boland had been charged were "very serious".
"He also has a serious criminal history," he said.
The allegations, Boland's bail hearing heard, included a claim the screwdriver had been sharpened to a point.
The charges laid by police relate to an alleged incident at the hospital on Saturday at 5.45am.
Boland had gone there to collect some prescribed medication.
The 40-year-old, of Cahill Place, is charged with being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intimidate a front-line health worker but without causing actual bodily harm.
Mr Hemsley submitted to Mr Halburd, on applying for bail, that it had been extremely difficult, given Boland's mental health problems, to obtain proper instructions.
With that the only fair and reasonable way forward, he said, was to enter a plea of not guilty to both charges.
"His record is consistent with someone with mental health issues."
Prosecutor Sergeant Nicole Peacock, in opposing bail, said the allegations involved "extremely serious offending".
She said Boland appeared outside the hospital, pulled out a sharpened screwdriver and was "threatening to an emergency service worker who was just doing his job".
The case was adjourned to April 17.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.