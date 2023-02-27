The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lavington 19-year-old to have report prepared before sentencing is carried out

By Albury Court
February 28 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenage driver who led police on high-speed pursuit says he was 'late for work'

A high-speed pursuit driver who struggled to make up his mind on whether to engage a lawyer has been warned he faces jail for his crime.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.