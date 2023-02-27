Teenage driver who led police on high-speed pursuit says he was 'late for work'

A high-speed pursuit driver who struggled to make up his mind on whether to engage a lawyer has been warned he faces jail for his crime.
The teenager had told police on his arrest that he was speeding - and wouldn't stop for the two kilometres he was being chased - because "I'm late for work".
Magistrate Chris Halburd repeatedly reminded Tom Lindsay Watt on Monday, February 27, of the seriousness of his predicament given the charge.
In response, the teenager at times appeared not to be listening to what was being said to him from the bench of Albury Local Court.
"Are you going to get a lawyer?" Mr Halburd asked him.
"I don't know," the 19-year-old replied.
Eventually, Watt informed Mr Halburd that he would try to get a lawyer before his sentencing went ahead on April 17.
Watt, of Renwick Court, Lavington, pleaded guilty to a second offence charge of police pursuit.
The court was told police first saw the construction worker's utility heading south on Burrows Road, Glenroy, on February 8 just before 7.20am.
They immediately realised the utility was travelling at "well above" the 60km/h speed limit.
The ute was then checked as going within the range of 123km/h to 128km/h.
The NSW Highway Patrol officers turned on their marked car's warning lights and then, as Watt flew past, the siren.
Police did a u-turn and followed Watt south along Burrows Road. He gave no indication he was interested in stopping.
The ute came to a roundabout at the intersection with Union Road, where Watt overtook another car on the left side of the lane, almost causing a collision.
Watt turned left on to Union Road, hitting speeds of at least 110km/h in what remained a 60km/h zone.
"The accused has stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Alemein Avenue, some two kilometres from where police initially activated warning lights and sirens," police said.
They approached him and he gave his late-for-work response. Watt's driver's licence was suspended.
