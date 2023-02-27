The Border Mail
Albury councillors vote to shift visitor centre from rail precinct

By Anthony Bunn
February 28 2023 - 4:00am
Albury library will house the city's visitor centre from later this year.

SOME provision will be made for caravans to be parked near Albury's new visitor information centre at the library-museum.

