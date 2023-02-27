SOME provision will be made for caravans to be parked near Albury's new visitor information centre at the library-museum.
That commitment came as Albury Council on Monday night (February 27) agreed to shift its tourism hub from the old stationmaster's house in the railway precinct following concerns staff would in danger because of anti-social behaviour.
The council's business and lifestyle service leader Ambrose Glass said an average of 45 caravanners visited the centre and they would be catered for in some form near the new centre to open after September 30.
"We will engage with our traffic and transport team.....to find an appropriate location for long vehicle parking prior to the September time period," he said.
Councillor David Thurley said he hoped the shift to the library would be a short-term measure.
He said the Turks Head building in Wodonga Place would be the "ideal place" given its location at the city's entry but noted it would cost $100,000 to set-up.
