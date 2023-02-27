The Border Mail

Our Last Cash qualifies to give Donna Scott her fifth Country Championships finalist

By Matt Malone
Updated February 27 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ron Stubbs trained Bianco Vilano and Donna Scott trained Our Last Cash are both off to the Country Championships final at Randwick on April 1.

ALBURY trainer Donna Scott will prepare a horse for the $500,000 Country Championships Final (1400m) for a fifth time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.