ALBURY trainer Donna Scott will prepare a horse for the $500,000 Country Championships Final (1400m) for a fifth time.
Scott may have missed out on a third SDRA Country Championships heat with her team of four but was still successful in qualifying Our Last Cash to the final at Randwick on April 1.
Our Last Cash ($7.00) backed up his scintillating Wagga victory with a gallant second placing at Albury on Saturday, with only the Ron Stubbs-trained Bianco Vilano ($9.00) beating him home.
For Scott, it was mixed emotions. Firstly because of the two-sided nature of second place in the heat.
"You ask someone who ran second last year or whatever and no one ever remembers them," Scott said.
"But yeah, we won't knock it. I wouldn't give it back, we're in there and if you're not in there, you're not a chance so I'll take it whichever way I had to get in it."
Scott found herself a little flat on Sunday despite Our Last Cash progressing in the series. She conceded she was disappointed with the results for Gusonic (seventh), Snap Book (eighth) and Clever Art (15th).
"It's a big thing (to make the final). I'm probably a bit flat (Sunday) morning because the other horses probably just disappointed me a little bit," she said.
"Gusonic, I thought he had a beautiful run in transit and he just didn't do what I thought he was going to do. I thought he had the ideal run, so we'll see how he pulls up.
"Clever Art, I don't know what happened there. I couldn't really split them before the race so I was just a bit disappointed they all didn't run well."
Our Last Cash only had his 10th race start on Saturday and Scott is confident there is still a lot of upside in him heading towards the finals.
Scott believes even holding himself together in the mounting yard could benefit him greatly.
"He really melted (on Saturday). He can do it but he was bad," she said.
"There was a fair bit going on there. Albury's not the best place to try and keep a horse relaxed with horses so close to everything going on with people so he was a little bit more wound up.
"They've run another sensational time in that race, they've broken a record so his last two starts, he's broken a record and then there has been another record so it's been on.
"I think we've got a bit of work to do and there's a few things we might try and change but at least at Randwick, where the horses are there's not too much going on. Owners and people aren't there in horse's faces and all that sort of stuff so hopefully we can have him a bit more relaxed.
"Simon (Miller) said once he's out on the track he's fine. As much as you're going to Randwick, it's just set up a bit differently and he just has to conserve a little bit of energy.
"In saying that too, take nothing away from Ron's horse, he was super...we were beaten fair and square on the day but I'm just hoping if we can get a little bit of improvement with our bloke, that we might be able to turn the cards."
Scott will have a discussion with connections this week regarding a rider for the final but it is understood that a city jockey is most likely to get the ride on Our Last Cash for the final.
