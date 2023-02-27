Remaining part of the Ovens and Murray is a priority for Corowa-Rutherglen after Monday night's vote confirmed their withdrawal from season 2023.
There will be no senior football at John Foord Oval this year, while the Roos will also not be represented in A-grade or B-grade netball.
However, the club still plans to compete in C-grade, 17-and-under and 15-and-under netball.
And with the O and M showing a strong desire to maintain a presence in the region, every effort will be made to reciprocate that level of backing.
"We've got a good working relationship with David (Sinclair, chairman) and Kane (Arendarcikas, general manager)," Roos president Graham Hosier said.
"They are bending over backwards to keep us in the Ovens and Murray and they've proved that with the netball.
"The Ovens and Murray are giving us the utmost support.
"We feel committed to them but it depends the way we go with getting players and reforming, where we go."
Talk of a possible merger will continue, and the Roos have held unofficial talks with their neighbouring clubs, but board member Jason Marks stressed they must take one step at a time.
"The point of this reset is that we hold our position in the Ovens and Murray for 2024, irrespective of any other conversation that goes on," Marks said.
"There's a struggle for numbers in the area but that doesn't mean they would accept a merger.
"We've got time to focus on our club for 2024 and whatever else comes around that, it's giving us that opportunity to either re-enter as Corowa-Rutherglen in 2024, which is what this vote allows us to do, but there's other discussions to potentially happen with those clubs."
"The O and M is wanting us to stay affiliated," secretary Rowena Black added.
"We have three netball teams, which will keep us in touch with what's happening.
"We were trying to be proactive in our decision, to make sure we were looking at it in a positive way instead of dragging things on until the absolute end when, really, everyone could see we were not going to be able to find 50 footballers.
"It's heart-breaking, it's devastating, no-one wants this but we had to make decisions that were hard and that included allowing our players to go to other clubs before the decision was made."
