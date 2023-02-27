More than a dozen police have responded to an incident in Albury CBD late on Monday night.
Police closed Creek Street with a Volunteer Rescue Association crew called to illuminate the area.
Three ambulances arrived at the scene just before 9pm.
Witnesses told The Border Mail they had heard a heated argument at a residence on nearby Stanley Street.
More to come
Photojournalist - The Border Mail.
