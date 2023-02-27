The Border Mail
Updated

Two people with knife wounds, one man arrested in Creek Street, Albury, brawl

Mark Jesser
By Mark Jesser
Updated February 28 2023 - 7:47am, first published 7:30am
Officers investigate in the aftermath of Monday night's incident. Picture by Mark Jesser

UPDATE: Two people have received knife wounds and a man has been arrested in a central Albury incident on Monday, February 27.

