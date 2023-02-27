UPDATE: Two people have received knife wounds and a man has been arrested in a central Albury incident on Monday, February 27.
NSW Police said emergency services received reports about 8.40pm of a brawl involving about six or seven people on Creek Street.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a man and a woman, both aged 37, for knife wounds," a police spokesperson said on Tuesday morning.
"They were taken to Albury Base Hospital where the woman was placed under observation whilst the man underwent surgery.
"The injuries are not considered life threatening."
Murray River Police District officers established a crime scene at the location.
"A 46-year-old man was arrested a short time later in the backyard of a home on Creek Street where a second crime scene was declared," the spokesperson said.
"He was taken to Albury police station where he is currently assisting with inquiries.
"Both crimes scene will be examined by specialist police.
"No further information is available at this stage."
EARLIER: More than a dozen police have responded to an incident in Albury CBD late on Monday night.
Police closed Creek Street with a Volunteer Rescue Association crew called to illuminate the area.
Three ambulances arrived at the scene just before 9pm.
Witnesses told The Border Mail they had heard a heated argument at a residence on nearby Stanley Street.
