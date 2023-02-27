The Border Mail
Border drivers held up by road works and suspected medical episode

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
February 28 2023
Emergency services assisting a driver after a suspected medical episode on the Hume Freeway. Picture supplied

Traffic on the Border was at crawling pace on Tuesday, February 28, as southbound road works on the Hume Highway and a separate incident in the northbound lanes impacted commuters.

Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

