Traffic on the Border was at crawling pace on Tuesday, February 28, as southbound road works on the Hume Highway and a separate incident in the northbound lanes impacted commuters.
Police, Fire and Rescue crews and paramedics were on scene after a driver suffered suspected medical episode on the northbound lanes of the highway near the Spirit of Progress Bridge entering Albury.
Emergency services responded to the incident just after 7.30am.
"It is believed a man suffered a medical episode while driving along the Hume Highway about 7.45am," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Officers were told his passenger pulled the car over and nearby witnesses performed CPR on the driver."
IN OTHER NEWS:
An FRV spokesperson said crews assisted NSW Ambulance with medical support.
"The person was transported to hospital for further medical attention," the spokesperson said.
An ambulance left the scene around 9am.
Road works between the High Street and Melrose Drive off ramps in Wodonga reduced southbound traffic to one lane.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.