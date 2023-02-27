Emerging forward Jedd Longmire is one of six over-age players selected in the Murray Bushrangers' squad of 51, joining Lavington's Nick Newton and Myrtleford's 204cm ruck Toby Cossar on the formidable list for the under 18 football competition.
"If Jedd's not picked for Collingwood VFL, he'll play for us," regional talent operations lead Mick Wilson said.
"He's played some Collingwood senior (AFL) intraclubs and they're super impressed.
"Potentially we'll have quite a few players in the state Academy teams."
The squad is: Phoenix Gothard, Connor O'Sullivan, Rory Parnell, Charlie McGrath (Albury); Jedd Longmire (Collingwood VFL), Tom Forrest (Corowa Rutherglen); Cohen Paul, Darby Wilson (Euroa); Jesse Hart, Will Lierch, Conor Willis, Nick Newton, Alex Swinnerton, Caleb Clemson (Lavington); Ben Les, Andrew Thompson (Mansfield); Coby James (Mooroopna); Toby Cossar, Lachlan Miotto (Myrtleford); Joshua Murphy (North Albury); Ben Kennedy (Rennie); Indhi Kotzur (Rutherglen); Angus Murray, Oliver Munro (Seymour); Jack Whitlock, Matt Whitlock (Shepparton); Sam Bicknell, Joeve Cooper, Kade Dwyer, Mitchell Grumley, Caidan Phillips, Lucas Rachele, Oliver Warburton (Shepparton Swans); Oscar Ryan (Shepparton United); Nick Paton (Tallangatta); Joe Berry, Harrison Hewitt, Xavier Laverty, Joshua Tweedale, Daniel Young, Charley Holland-Dean (Wangaratta); Charles Ledger, Will McCarthy, Judd Schubert, Darcy Wilson (Wangaratta Rovers); Will Bradshaw, Zac Harding, Daniel Finnimore (Wodonga); Mitch Way, Harvey Cribbes (Wodonga Raiders); Tom Gorman (Yarrawonga).
