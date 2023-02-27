The Border Mail
Murray Bushrangers have named a squad of 51 for the under 18 competition

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 28 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 9:48am
Phoenix Gothard debuted for Albury in Ovens and Murray's round 18 last year and he's also a newcomer to the Murray Bushrangers' system this season.

Emerging forward Jedd Longmire is one of six over-age players selected in the Murray Bushrangers' squad of 51, joining Lavington's Nick Newton and Myrtleford's 204cm ruck Toby Cossar on the formidable list for the under 18 football competition.

