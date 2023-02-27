A man has been charged over an alleged stabbing in Albury on Monday, February 27.
NSW Police said two men, aged 46 and 58, were arrested after the incident on Creek Street.
A man and a woman, both aged 37, were treated by paramedics for knife wounds.
They were taken to Albury hospital where the woman was placed under observation while the man was flown to Melbourne's Austin hospital in a serious but stable condition.
"The injuries are not considered life threatening," police said on Tuesday morning.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Following inquiries, two men, aged 46 and 58, were arrested a short time later in the backyard of a home on Creek Street where a second crime scene was declared.
"They were taken to Albury police station where the 46-year-old has been charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm - serious indictable offence, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
"The older man is assisting police with inquiries."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.