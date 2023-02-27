Albury Wodonga Steamers claimed the Kiama Sevens Women's Country Cup rugby union championship over the weekend.
The Border outfit retained its crown with a 12-0 win over Braidwood in the grand final and also picked up $2000 at the long-running and enormously popular tournament on the NSW South Coast.
The event had three divisions for the women, with four teams in the lower Country Cup.
The club also defeated Grenfell and Jindabyne in the Pool games.
"The Steamers do a good job, in both the women's and the men's, they came up before COVID and they're big supporters of the tournament, it's always good to catch up with them," tournament director Mark Bryant said.
