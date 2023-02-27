The Border Mail

Albury Wodonga Steamers win Women's Country Cup at Kiama Sevens

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated February 28 2023 - 11:21am, first published 10:52am
The Steamers fly high in the Pool win over Jindabyne. Picture by Brian Scott

Albury Wodonga Steamers claimed the Kiama Sevens Women's Country Cup rugby union championship over the weekend.

