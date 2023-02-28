Steve Owen looks set to stay on as Corowa-Rutherglen coach and he is confident some of the players who have joined other clubs for this season will return to the Roos in 2024.
Owen joined the club on a two-year deal in December but won't have a side to lead in 2023 after members voted on Monday not to field football teams this season following a mass exodus from John Foord Oval.
However, the former Rutherglen mentor is determined to make the concept of a 2024 reset a success by maintaining links with players who may effectively be going out 'on loan' this year.
"I've spoken to most of the boys that have left and when we spoke about the potential of this occurring, we spoke to them as a group and explained that we will support them to go and play football wherever they choose but also make sure it's right for them as a club," Owen said.
"All the boys have been positive about the fact they will be returning in 2024.
"Part of my role this year will be keeping in contact with those boys and keeping that relationship with them, to show that, as a club, even though we're not fielding a side in 2023, they still belong and feel part of Corowa as a club.
"Right now, they're very keen to come back and it's my job to keep in contact with them so they are keen to come back in 2024."
Roos president Graham Hosier addressed the issue during Monday night's special meeting.
"What we're trying to do with our players is that instead of giving them a clearance, they can get a permit to go and play at another club," Hosier explained.
ALSO IN SPORT
"If they get that, it means those players, at the end of October, become our players again.
"We're trying to get the Ovens and Murray clubs to offer this permit to the players, so they then come back to us at the end of the year.
"That's something AFL North East Border have brought in so we're working with them around player retention but it's up to the clubs the players go to, whether they offer that or not.
"It's also about trying to educate the players to take that permit so they stay at the Corowa-Rutherglen club at the end of the year.
"We'll sit down with Steve in the next couple of weeks to see what he and the board want to do.
"But I think keeping Steve on is a positive for us if he keeps in touch with the players.
"He can be a recruiter and go around to have a look and see where the players are."
"We need players but it's more than that," Owen added.
"We want to attract them to move to the area, so we hopefully retain them for three or four years.
"That involves looking at their work, lifestyle and their interests and showing them what we can offer as a club and a community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.