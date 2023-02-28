The club is extremely proud of its athletes, and their performances.- Albury Athletics Club's Bernie Cannan
Albury Athletics Club racked up an impressive haul at the Victorian Junior (under 14-18) State Championships.
The youngsters snared 10 gold medals, as well as a number of National Qualifiers (NQ), with 15 athletes qualifying for the Australian Junior Track and Field Championships in Brisbane in April.
Logan Sandland won the under 18 hammer throw with a monster haul of 64.02m, which is a club record by more than 22m.
He also snared the shot put (14.90m) and discus (52.14m).
And in the under 18s girls, Xy Beale claimed the discus with a throw of 49.37m, which is an open club record, as well as an Open NQ.
The teenager also won the shot put with 15.76m.
Mikayla Talbot snared the under 17 100m hurdles in 14.50 seconds, an under 18 club record, while at the same age level, Hayley Whitsed claimed the 1500m in an Open NQ time of 4 minutes, 29.45.
Dakira Cooper (U18 javelin), Callum Bott (U16 400m) and Xavier Pitt (U18 javelin) were other winners.
The club also had a host of fellow podium placings, including Ash Carty, who clocked up silvers at under 18 level in long jump and the 100m in 12.87 seconds, while Emma Walley did likewise in the under 17 discus.
"The club is extremely proud of its athletes, and their performances, and the fact that we were represented in most disciplines, 100 metres to 3000 metres, hurdles, steeplechase, the four throws and long and triple jumps, shows the diversity of the club, and the ability of the athletes, parents, coaches and others that contribute to help the athletes achieve these standards," proud club president Bernie Cannan said.
The junior nationals run from April 13-16.
