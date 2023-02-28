The Border Mail

Albury Athletics Club wins 10 gold medals at Victorian Junior State Tiles

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 28 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xy Beale (second from left) was one of Albury's 17 athletes to contest the Victorian Junior Titles.

The club is extremely proud of its athletes, and their performances.

- Albury Athletics Club's Bernie Cannan

Albury Athletics Club racked up an impressive haul at the Victorian Junior (under 14-18) State Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.