The Border Mail

Trainers Ron Stubbs and Donna Scott to target Wildcard with Balendon, Tap 'N' Run and Gusonic

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated February 28 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Ron Stubbs was all smiles after Bianco Vilano qualified for the Country Championships final at Albury last Saturday.

Albury trainers Ron Stubbs and Donna Scott haven't given up hope of having multiple runners in the Country Championships final at Randwick on April 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.