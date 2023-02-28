Albury trainers Ron Stubbs and Donna Scott haven't given up hope of having multiple runners in the Country Championships final at Randwick on April 1.
Bianco Vilano and Our Last Cash booked their spots in the $500,000 final last Saturday after they finished top-two in the Qualifier on their home track.
Both stables have plans to target the Championships Wildcard at Goulburn on March 17 which is the Friday before the fast approaching Albury Gold Cup.
Stubbs said on Tuesday that he planned to target the Wildcard with stablemates Balendon and Tap 'N' Run who finished fourth and sixth respectively in the Qualifier last Saturday.
Scott is also keen to head to Goulburn with Gusonic who faded in the home straight to run seventh after racing prominently in the race which was run in track record time.
Stablemate Clever Art is likely to miss the Wildcard after only beating one horse home in the Qualifier.
ALSO IN SPORT
"I was a little disappointed in Gusonic's run but I'm getting him checked over by the vet today for peace of mind," Scott said.
"If he gets the all clear, he will most likely head to Goulburn for his next start.
"Clever Art, I'm not sure about but she will probably either go for a spell or head to a TAB Highway or something like that."
Meanwhile Stubbs' slick sprinter Sparring is set to target the Flat Knacker over the Albury Gold Cup carnival.
Sparring finished fifth at Moonee Valley last Friday night after being trapped wide for most of the sprint trip.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.