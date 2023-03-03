Picturesque acreage near Barnawartha

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 10
To quote Darryl Kerrigan of The Castle fame: "How's the serenity? So much serenity." Within a few kilometres of this 1.52-hectare (3.76 acre) Barnawartha holding is a bustling rural village and a logistics hub, while a further 20 kilometres away is the booming twin cities of Albury-Wodonga. This well-kept property may be bordered by those of similar acreage, but with a northerly rural aspect and treed perimeters, you feel as far removed from city life as the Kerrigans did at Bonnie Doon.
Boasting landscaped surrounds, rural views, a delightful dam with a wooden footbridge, and a stunning, well-appointed 'ranch style' house, this purpose-built property is one of a kind in every aspect.
It cleverly combines family living with the prospect of operating a small, home-based business, subject to council approval.
Built in 2006 of Timbercrete brick, the five-bedroom house is passive solar. Light filled courtesy of floor-to-ceiling windows in the main living areas, this substantial house is positioned to capture views from every angle, whether you are inside or outside. The open floorplan is divided down the middle, formal and informal living areas north facing, bedrooms and wet areas south facing. Three of the bedrooms are fitted with built-in robes, with the main bedroom having a walk-in robe and an ensuite, while the fifth bedroom could be used as a separate study.
There is a family bathroom, a separate toilet, and a powder room, a spacious laundry with storage space, plus a large walk-in linen cupboard.
Three generous living areas are separated by an L-shaped kitchen with high stand, a walk-in pantry, electric cooking appliances, a dishwasher, and generous storage.
Creature comforts include timber-look plank flooring, a slow combustion heater, ceiling fans, and three split-system air conditioners.
Under roof is a double lock-up garage with internal access, plus there is a covered barbecue area and an above-ground spa.
Out buildings include an old barn, a near-new three bay, caravan-friendly shed, and a 20m x 7.5 metre powered shed with shower, toilet, and sink.
Landscaped surrounds include a circular gravel driveway with water feature, and the dam. Further improvements include a 30,000-litre rainwater tank (town water), a 4.8kW solar system, security lighting, a sewerage treatment system, three separate paddocks and a holding yard.
