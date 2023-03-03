Picturesque acreage near Barnawartha

Built in 2006 of Timbercrete brick, the five-bedroom house is passive solar. Light filled courtesy of floor-to-ceiling windows in the main living areas, this substantial house is positioned to capture views from every angle, whether you are inside or outside. The open floorplan is divided down the middle, formal and informal living areas north facing, bedrooms and wet areas south facing. Three of the bedrooms are fitted with built-in robes, with the main bedroom having a walk-in robe and an ensuite, while the fifth bedroom could be used as a separate study.