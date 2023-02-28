The remaining three matches for the section were one-sided between Albury Heart's Zac Smith, Brendan Hoffman, Chris Mitchell and Brett Kohlhagen, Wodonga Raiders Cameron Meagher, Steven O'Connell, Andrew Lyell and John McVean and Wodonga Bushrangers' Brendan Pooley, Jack Morrison, Keiran Barber and Rob Dumseday, who all won seven sets to nil sets against Thurgoona Sharks, Albury Gold and Forrest Hill Wombats respectively.