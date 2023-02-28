St Patrick's Chill hammered Albury Warriors in Albury Tennis Association's section one men's pennant on Saturday.
Andrew Healy and Lewis Ahern were dynamic as Chill retained its place at the top of the ladder with a four-set to nil, 29 to 12 games triumph.
With finals approaching, it will take a strong effort from another club to displace St Pat's from top spot as it chases a premiership.
In the section two men's competition, a close contest was played out between Forrest Hill Galahs' Bruce Phillips, Mal Lieschke, David Lake and Graham Wurtz and St Pat's Mark Shanahan, Matt Vogel, Shayne Mumberson and Matthew Graham.
Despite St Pat's winning more games, the Galahs won the last set 8-2 and claimed the overall victory four sets, 37 games to three sets, 40 games.
The remaining three matches for the section were one-sided between Albury Heart's Zac Smith, Brendan Hoffman, Chris Mitchell and Brett Kohlhagen, Wodonga Raiders Cameron Meagher, Steven O'Connell, Andrew Lyell and John McVean and Wodonga Bushrangers' Brendan Pooley, Jack Morrison, Keiran Barber and Rob Dumseday, who all won seven sets to nil sets against Thurgoona Sharks, Albury Gold and Forrest Hill Wombats respectively.
In section three men, Wodonga Knights' Chris Rokahr, Leigh Gadd, Hunter Hartnett and Bayden Girvan were victorious over Forrest Hill Blues four sets, 49 games to two sets, 31 games.
Harnett starred for the Knights, winning all sets.
Elsewhere, Albury Grey's Matt Altringer, Stuart Gadd, Robert Gilchrist and Neil Mitchell defeated Glenly four sets, 41 games to two sets, 26 games.
Mitchell was in top form, winning all sets.
In section four mixed, Thurgoona Lions' Jake Baker, Izzy Smith and Olivia Smith were too strong for Thurgoona Dolphins, winning five sets, 33 games to one set, 12 games.
Thurgoona Panthers' Roy and Chloe Costello and Archer Stow claimed victory over Forrest Hill Cats, four sets, 33 games to two sets, 16 games.
Stow was consistent, winning all matches.
In the section one ladies competition, Wodonga Larrikins' Kendall Oates, Di Larkin, Rhonda Wilson and Sandra Allen overcame home club Wodonga Diamonds five sets, 45 games to one set, 27 games.
Forrest Hill's Janelle Hartwig, Helen Curtis, Aurelia Altringer and Maxine Quinlivan-Schroeter won marginally over Wodonga Larrikins, three sets apiece, 38 games to 37.
Thurgoona Jade's Jackie Rooke, Lynda Davis, Trish Baldwin and Kara Smith defeated Forrest Hill five sets, 43 games to one set, 29 games.
Baldwin and Smith shone, winning all sets.
