It's been years of hard work, but Cheryl and Kevin Cook are starting to see their dream come to life.
The owners and developers of Northhaven Estate at Howlong are a matter of days away from finalising stage two, almost 10 years after it was granted approval.
It will take the subdivision from five to 13 lots.
Mr and Mrs Cook purchased more than a hectare of land on Jude and Hume Streets in 2011 after Kevin's milk franchise in Sydney went under in the wake of the global financial crisis.
While it wasn't under ideal circumstances, Mrs Cook knew the time was right to move home to Howlong to be closer to her mother, Melba Steinke, who had battled illness for many years.
"Kevin stood on the land and said 'we're going to subdivide this' and I just laughed," Mrs Cook said.
"There were rocks and boulders, bamboo, broken fences and an old house. Nobody wanted it, but we got it.
"In 2013, we lodged the development application and it was approved for 13 lots. It's taken nearly 10 years to honour our dream and come back from nothing.
"Kevin wanted to leave the milk business and wanted to come here, but not in the way that it happened. That's the reality of life.
"We could not have done this without the Kevin's hard work on the construction."
After the development of five blocks on Jude Street, Mrs Cook is excited to launch Melba Court, named in honour of her late mother, who died in 2020 at the age of 91.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Her parents relocated from Brocklesby to Howlong in 1980, with her late father, John Steinke, a councillor and past president of Hume Shire Council for 19 years.
Mrs Steinke was the first female director at Howlong Golf Club and was instrumental in the establishment of its gardens, which she dedicated 20 years to in a volunteer capacity.
She loved lawn bowls and was a member of Howlong Garden and Probus clubs.
"My mother made many strong friendships and was well loved and respected in the Howlong community," Mrs Cook said.
Tristan Wright, of Elders Real Estate, said three of the eight blocks had sold off the plans.
"The first stage were all 650 square metres, but these are all over 700 and appeal to a lot of people. They're a good size for families and downsizers," he said.
Mr Wright said there was misunderstanding houses couldn't be built at Howlong as Federation Council put a temporary stop to development until August, which wasn't the case.
"These ones are all serviced, we're just waiting for titles which should be in the next week or two," he said.
"The council is upgrading the water pressure, so they've put a hold on land developments to do the work."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.