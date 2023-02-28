Australian reed warbler's known for its distinctive call

Locally, the Australian reed warbler is mainly a warm season visitor from northern Australia, migrating south to breed. They are found in wetlands, along waterways and in large dams, wherever suitable tall aquatic vegetation like cumbungi and tall reeds occur. The Australian reed warbler builds a deep cup nest with a narrow top opening in amongst dense reeds. It is made from dry reeds and other water plants woven together and lined with fine dry grass and feathers.

