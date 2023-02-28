The Border Mail

Australian reed warbler's known for its distinctive call

By Ian Davidson and Chris Tzaros
March 1 2023 - 9:30am
An Australian reed warbler with a feed for its brood. Picture by Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond)

The Australian reed warbler is more often heard than seen, but can be observed at times climbing amongst reeds and other water vegetation or making short low flights across water.

