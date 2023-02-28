YOUR SAY: Deal with facts, not uninformed emotion, in Voice debate

As Mr Ferfoglia stated, we all have a vote. We are all equal in that. To add a Voice to one particular group in our community would, I submit, put the playing field out of whack. Correct me if I am wrong, but my research indicates that there are 11 members of our federal parliament who claim Aboriginal ancestry. One would think that those 11 voices should be able to collectively bring to the table, any issues which directly involve the Aboriginal community. My understanding is that not all those honourable members are in total agreeance of a Voice. Some have a different opinion! Amazing that.