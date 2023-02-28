YOUR SAY: Deal with facts, not uninformed emotion, in Voice debate

I refer to the letter from Lynda Shortis, whereby she claims a statement from Michael Ferfoglia as being racist. That is a very long bow to draw. There is nothing racist whatsoever in any part of Mr Ferfoglia's letter. To trot out the racist slur every time somebody dare have an opinion which does not concur with yours is nothing but an infantile, futile attempt to discredit an individual's opinion.
As Mr Ferfoglia stated, we all have a vote. We are all equal in that. To add a Voice to one particular group in our community would, I submit, put the playing field out of whack. Correct me if I am wrong, but my research indicates that there are 11 members of our federal parliament who claim Aboriginal ancestry. One would think that those 11 voices should be able to collectively bring to the table, any issues which directly involve the Aboriginal community. My understanding is that not all those honourable members are in total agreeance of a Voice. Some have a different opinion! Amazing that.
I have lived and worked with members of our Aboriginal community so I can assure Lynda that as a result of that, I met some fine and proud Australians. I have also seen the worst but to be completely honest, some members of the, dare I say it, "white" community are no better. Some people just simply prefer to live their lives that way.
This is a very complex set of issues and they are not going to be fixed overnight. I do however, agree with Lynda that money was thrown at the Aboriginal community and wasted. I think that most people agree that ATSIC was a total disaster. I am yet to be convinced that ATSIC will be improved upon and that it will just become another costly bureaucratic debacle.
Before changing the constitution of this nation, I, like every other voter, will need to make an informed decision. If the government decide not to supply the full and complete detail as to how they propose to amend the constitution, including how it is to be implemented and how a Voice will be a benefit to all Australians, then I would be unable to make that informed decision. I think Peter Dutton has every right to ask for the full detail. I expect that from my politicians. For me, no comprehensive detail equals a vote of "no". Sorry Lynda, I deal in facts, not uninformed emotion.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Many thanks to the two fine gentlemen who assisted pushing my vehicle off the old Hume Highway at the T-intersection near Noreuil Park at 9.45 am, Friday.
My being stuck in traffic was short lived due to the generosity of spirit of these strong men. I publicly extend my gratitude to these two thoughtful individuals. A good example of community-minded citizens.
