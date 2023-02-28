The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Deal with facts, not uninformed emotion, in Voice debate

By Letters to the Editor
March 1 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed Indigenous Voice to parliament continues to prompt debate in our letters to the editor. Picture file

Deal with facts in Voice debate 

I refer to the letter from Lynda Shortis, whereby she claims a statement from Michael Ferfoglia as being racist. That is a very long bow to draw. There is nothing racist whatsoever in any part of Mr Ferfoglia's letter. To trot out the racist slur every time somebody dare have an opinion which does not concur with yours is nothing but an infantile, futile attempt to discredit an individual's opinion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.