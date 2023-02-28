It's the most affordable rent in Albury - it's also in the heritage-listed Albury clock tower landmark in a prime CBD position.
A modest one-bedroom unit in the iconic Colonial Mutual Life Building - to be leased for $200 a week in a few weeks - is one of only four apartments advertised for rent in Albury for $250 or under (at publication time).
While renters scramble to find an affordable place to live, agents say when cheap digs do come along they are quickly flooded with applications.
Stean Nicholls senior property manager Lisa Barraclough said her office had received 30 inquiries within three days of advertising the clock tower property on Dean Street.
"They don't come along very often because generally when people find a place at the right price they tend to stay there for a long time," she said.
"So when they come along they usually get a lot of interest, but some people are turned off by places that don't have parking.
"That place doesn't have parking and our public transport is not the best.
"We had two other units on Dean Street that were upstairs that were furnished for $350 but with the lack of car parking, there wasn't that much interest."
The clock tower unit, owned by property magnate Ivan Peppe, is marketed as being secure, central and with cooling and heating, albeit with an older style air-conditioner, but lacks a fridge, laundry, and the single "bedroom" is combined with the living area.
Across town in East Albury, the weekly rent for a one-bedroom property at Schubach Street is slightly more at $215, but while this one has a carport, there is no air-conditioning.
Lucinda Morgan, of Leading Property Group, said the ground level unit that had been advertised for eight days was "the cheapest we've had on the market for quite some time".
It had received many inquiries and 26 official applications in that time.
"People know that when they're looking for a rental place in this sort of range they're not going to get much, they might not get air-conditioning, they won't get much of a yard or a yard at all," she said.
"That property doesn't have any heating and cooling - just a ceiling fan - but it's still a pretty tidy property for the money. "We are busy getting all the references back for each of the applicants, so that is obviously a time-consuming process for us, going through all the applications."
Ms Morgan said "rent auctions" where aspiring tenants quietly make a substantial offer above the advertised price was usually common in this price range.
"But this time only one has given us an offer above the price - and only by $10."
The only other two rental properties in the price at publication time were both ground-level apartments, one at Plummer Street, Albury for $250, the other at Kiewa Street, South Albury, for $230.
Both properties were advertised as having two bedrooms, one bathroom and car spaces.
Tayah Andrews of Wodonga Real Estate said the Plummer Street apartment was in an eight-unit complex.
"People are very quick to move when places this affordable come onto the market," she said. "But this isn't for everyone, it's probably not suitable for a young family in there, being so close to everyone else, and it's obviously, it's not suitable for people with a pet.
"The tenant that moved out to this one had a job opportunity in Sydney so he took it but with these properties, when people find a deal like that, they tend to stay put for a long time."
