The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury's cheapest rental accommodation comes under the spotlight

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated March 1 2023 - 5:31pm, first published February 28 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's at the centre of town, everyone knows it, and it's cheap as chips. The basic unit for lease in the Colonial Mutual Life Building with no car parking is up for lease on March 21. Main picture by James Wiltshire

It's the most affordable rent in Albury - it's also in the heritage-listed Albury clock tower landmark in a prime CBD position.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.