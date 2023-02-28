Battling NSW maintains next season's Sheffield Shield starts at Lavington Sportsground on Thursday, March 2.
The most successful state with a stunning 47 titles, the Blues are winless and bottom of the ladder, heading into the home game against Victoria.
NSW will complete its season with an away game against South Australia, starting March 14.
"If we look ahead to what we have to do make the Shield grand final next year and win it, there's effectively 12 games left for us," off-spinner Chris Green explained.
"These two games will be an important inroad into the direction, brand and style of cricket the team wants to play, so we think there's plenty to play for."
The Blues are coming off a five-wicket loss to Queensland.
The visitors posted 320 in the first innings with Matthew Gilkes top-scoring with 94, while Green compiled a superb 52 at No. 9.
The Bulls replied with 304 as quick Sean Abbott snared 5-75.
But the Blues wasted an opportunity to grab a breakthrough win when dismissed for 216 with No. 10 Ben Dwarshuis making an unbeaten 48.
"We had a really good discussion at The Gabba after the loss, we got ourselves in a winning position for a good part of that first innings," Green offered.
''When you look at NSW cricket, we're used to success, the list that we have is good enough to be at the top of the table, it just hasn't clicked this year.
"Batting's a huge part of where we can improve, we've discussed more partnerships and bigger partnerships and more individuals standing up and scoring big hundreds."
Former Test player and Blues' captain Kurtis Patterson has one ton, while opener Daniel Hughes is the only other player with a century.
"Particularly guys in the top six will be determined to hit centuries, but everyone through the order realises the importance of building partnerships," Green revealed.
It will be Green's second Border visit in two months after playing in Sydney Thunder's win over Hobart Hurricanes in the historic and enormously successful Big Bash game on New Year's Eve.
The Shield ladder (after eight games) is: Western Australia 42, Victoria 31, Queensland 31, South Australia 24, Tasmania 24, NSW 12 (four draws).
The four-day match starts at 10.30am, with free entry for spectators.
