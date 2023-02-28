The Border Mail

NSW's 2023-24 Sheffield Shield year to start, unofficially, at Lavington

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 28 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW off-spinner Chris Green (right) celebrates dismissing former Australian batter Hilton Cartwright at Shield level. Picture by Getty Images

Battling NSW maintains next season's Sheffield Shield starts at Lavington Sportsground on Thursday, March 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.