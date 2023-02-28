The Border's daily rainfall record fell in an unpredictable summer of cooler than average temperatures.
Albury-Wodonga received 237 millimetres of rain for the season, but more than half of that came in the space of 24 hours with a whopping 132-millimetre drenching on January 30.
The Bureau of Meteorology told The Border Mail rainfall at Albury Airport recorded in the 24 hours to 9am on January 30 was an annual record for the site, with the previous top mark 104.2 millimetres in early March of last year.
January rainfall didn't reach the heights of 2022 where 306 millimetres fell, but the 201.4 millimetres for the month was more than three times above the long-term average of 54.6.
A total of 237 millimetres was recorded across summer, dominated by January, given only 22.6 millimetres fell in December and 13 in February, which was almost 100 millimetres above the seasonal average of 140.1.
Temperatures never exceeded 40 degrees throughout summer, with the Border's hottest day marked on January 13 when it reached 37.3 degrees.
Boxing Day saw the mercury rise to 37 degrees, which was December's warmest day, while February 17 topped the final month of summer's top at 36.5.
Average maximum temperatures for the three months of summer were 27.4, 31 and 29.6 degrees, which were all below the long-term markers of 29.5, 32.4 and 31.1 degrees.
After one of its driest summers last year, which saw only 99.2 millimetres of rain recorded, Falls Creek received 301.6 millimetres.
Wangaratta got just 86.8 millimetres across summer, with more than half, 46.2 millimetres, recorded in December, while Yarrawonga only had 61 millimetres of rain for the season.
The bureau's long-range autumn forecast has predicted below median rainfall, with likely warmer than median maximum temperatures for most of Australia.
"This forecast reflects the status and outlook for several climate drivers, including a declining La Nina," a statement read.
