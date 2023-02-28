The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Star Lane Winery at Wooragee on the market for first time in 20-year history

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
March 1 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star Lane Winery at Wooragee is now on the market for the first time in its 20-year history. It's being offered for $4.1 million; a walk-in, walkout sale with the house, winemaking equipment, machinery and unsold wine stock.

A BEECHWORTH winery is now on the market for the first time in its almost 20-year history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.