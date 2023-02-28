A BEECHWORTH winery is now on the market for the first time in its almost 20-year history.
Star Lane Winery at Wooragee was established in 2004 by Brett Barnes and Liz Lord-Barnes, a viticulturist and a winemaker, respectively.
They bought the land in 1994 and established their four-hectare vineyard three years later.
It was now fully planted to shiraz, merlot and chardonnay vines.
After raising their family, the couple were now offering their vineyard for $4.1 million - a walk-in, walkout sale with the house, winemaking equipment, viticultural and farm machinery, and unsold wine stock, either bottled or awaiting bottling.
Mr Barnes said they were proud of what they had built at Star Lane Winery.
He said aside from the winery and vineyard, they put in substantial gardens and planted about 600 trees 28 years ago.
"We're achieved what we can achieve in our lifetime and it's really ready for the next person to take it on and run with it," he said.
The vines produce a low yielding total of 28 to 30 tonnes of quality grapes, which have been hand-picked, and produce premium red and white wines of five star premium calibre.
The 2019 vintage Star Lane Shiraz retails at $50 a bottle.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Housed in a large capacity clear span and striking, architect-designed and modern steel building, the winery includes on an upper level cellar door, with a balcony from where the vineyard can be viewed.
Mr Barnes said there was a substantial opportunity on the property for tourism development including an expanded cellar door and food business, while there was space on the 18-hectare site to build accommodation.
He said new owners could tap into the market for winery accommodation, which was successful in areas such as the Yarra Valley and Mudgee.
"We have been fully committed to building our viticulture and winemaking activities so we have not explored the additional value adding opportunities, which we know could be implemented here," Mr Barnes said.
The Star Lane wines are regularly sold out as artisan-made premium wines using hand-picked fruit, traditional natural or wild yeast fermentation winemaking using natural practices and receiving several years maturation in a stock of French oak barriques.
Elders Real Estate Wangaratta agent Michael Everard said the Star Lane Winery and property sale was a great opportunity.
"The vendors have done an outstanding job in creating this enterprise to an outstanding standard of presentation and development," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.