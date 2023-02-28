The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime
Graphic Content

Carmen Niklaus defenceless when stabbed by Ricky Charles Williams

By Supreme Court
Updated March 1 2023 - 7:06am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carmen Niklaus was stabbed three times by Ricky Williams. He had an opportunity to cease his attack after he stabbed her once, a court has been told, after she begged him, "please don't hurt me". He then stabbed her more forcefully, twice.

Carmen Niklaus was "utterly defenceless" when she was stabbed to death by Ricky John Williams at a caravan park near Wangaratta in 2021, a court has been told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.