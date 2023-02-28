The Border Mail
Albury councillor wants city's hospital to be run by NSW Health

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 28 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:30pm
Albury councillor Jess Kellahan is unimpressed with the cross border administration of health services on the Border and believes Albury hospital should be managed by NSW rather than Victoria.

AN Albury councillor wants the city's public hospital run by NSW, arguing the cross border model is "dysfunctional" and a "governance catastrophe".

