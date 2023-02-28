AN Albury councillor wants the city's public hospital run by NSW, arguing the cross border model is "dysfunctional" and a "governance catastrophe".
Jess Kellahan wants Albury hospital to be removed from Victorian administration.
She used Monday night's February 27 council meeting debate on the future of Twin Cities hospital construction to state her case.
"The current model of cross state service, such as Albury Wodonga Health, is dysfunctional and this is yet another example of being caught in a cross state debacle," Cr Kellahan said.
"The hospital is a NSW asset which should be linked with Murrumbidgee Health."
Cr Kellahan said the Wagga-based health service was among the best in NSW and "far superior in facility and governance".
She implored MPs Justin Clancy and Sussan Ley and the NSW Regional Health Minister and Opposition health spokesman to "investigate the cultural cover-up that bleeds toxicity and appears to me to be systemic over many years".
"There are countless differences in legal requirements relevant to regulation and administrative practices between states," Cr Kellahan said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Albury Wodonga Health service is shrouded in ambiguity for their own benefit, ultimately we need to be governed by NSW Health.
"This is another example of the infighting the cross state border system provides."
Cr Kellahan ended her speech by stating "we take the money, we build the hospital on one site at Albury and address the governance catastrophe".
Speaking to The Border Mail afterwards, Cr Kellahan said her call had been prompted by feedback from those "trapped in the system" of cross border governance.
She said concerns ranging from poor clinical practices, silencing agreements and workplace harassment had been raised with her because of concerns that had been inadequately addressed.
Cr Kellahan said she planned to flag her concerns in letters to Mr Clancy and Ms Ley.
Mr Clancy on Tuesday February 28 noted Cr Kellahan's call in passing.
He said ultimately there was a risk of Albury moving under Murrumbidgee Health if negativity about the cross border service festered.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.