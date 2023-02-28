Corowa-Rutherglen's junior footballers will take the field this season.
The club's youngsters have kept training despite the Roos withdrawing from the Ovens and Murray's senior, reserve and under-18 competitions.
But the issue of amenities at the flood-damaged John Foord Oval still needs to be addressed.
"Our juniors are still training," club president Graham Hosier confirmed.
"They start at the end of March so they will have seven home games down there.
"They've got great numbers but we need to get toilets and change rooms for these kids.
"We're talking to Paul Joss about a portable kitchen and we have been talking to the AFL.
"They have a facilities manager and have sourced some more money for us.
"There's lots of decisions to be made on whether we fix the rooms or knock them down and start again but at the moment, we're in limbo with what we can do."
