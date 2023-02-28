The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Corowa-Rutherglen juniors will play in 2023 but clubrooms at John Foord Oval remain off-limits

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 28 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Junior football will still be played at Corowa- Rutherglen this season.

Corowa-Rutherglen's junior footballers will take the field this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.