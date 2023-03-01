Wedding dresses created from love and hardship are the feature of a vintage collection that touches the heart of costume designer Marion Boyce.
She has brought her collection, dating back more than a century, to the Albury LibraryMuseum for an exhibition, The Bowerbird and The Bride.
"You can find wedding dresses everywhere, but I think they find me," Ms Boyce said.
"Some dresses in the collection are very close to my heart.
"There's something so pure about dressmakers that touches me."
Ms Boyce has been collecting the garments since childhood "from all over the world", though "I never intended to start collecting them".
Run in conjunction with the Queensland University of Technology, the exhibition features 45 bridal gowns.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Boyce's curiosities grew throughout the years, and she poured hundreds of hours into bringing what she saw as treasures back to their wedding day glory.
"The dresses date as far back as the 1800s," she said.
"Some of them have the most beautiful workmanship, the most beautiful lace and detail, and it's lovely to see the dresses being honoured.
"There are period and vintage wedding dresses to an array of headpieces that have been restored.
"Bouquets, accessories and flower girl dresses - all individually bringing a series of stories filled with beauty, nostalgia and sometimes mischief."
Ms Boyce said the show, to run until May 21, was put together from her fascination with "the local dressmaker" and "the power in the skill".
"Dressmakers have played a large part in Australian histories, and the show tells the appreciation and work that has gone into the dresses and headpieces."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.