Federation Council has weighed in on the cross-border hospital debate, throwing its support behind Albury Council to call for the release of planning documents.
Mayor Pat Bourke used his mayoral minute at yesterday's council meeting to call on the NSW government to release details on the proposed Albury Hospital campus redevelopment.
"How can you make decisions unless you have all the facts on the table?" Cr Bourke said.
"You've got to put the horse before the cart. We need that information to go forward and make a good decision.
"They're just asking for more information to make better-informed decisions."
"It is hard to know where that discussion will go with Albury and Wodonga," Cr Bourke said.
"Albury wants the information to make a good informed decision, it is as simple as that."
Cr Bourke called the $558 million Border hospital redevelopment a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to improve health services in the region; however, he said, without the plans it was not possible to know where that money would go.
Councillors discussed the subject with Albury Council representatives at a recent meeting of Riverina and Murray Joint Organisation, where mayors from 11 regional councils reportedly agreed on the urgency to build the single-site hospital on the Albury campus.
In the lead-up to the Albury Wodonga Health annual general meeting last night, both Wodonga and Albury councils had aired their respective positions.
Albury Council responded on Monday saying it had "insufficient evidence" to justify such advocacy without the release of the masterplan.
