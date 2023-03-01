Parents trying to shade their infants from heatwaves are being warned many methods could be making things worse, a new study shows.
Covering a pram with cloth to protect a baby on hot and humid days is a common sight; however, researchers have found that different materials can unintentionally increase the temperature in the carriage by up to four degrees.
Preventative health expert and general practitioner Rebecca McGowan said the physiology and dependence of babies made them particularly vulnerable to the heat.
"At three degrees (higher), their body will start to melt. They get very lethargic. They get so hot that their body function won't work as well because they cannot sweat. Their heart rate goes up and their whole system will get very stressed," Dr McGowan said.
"Particularly if the pram is still, that can be a little heat trap and turn into a sauna."
Mother Tayla Rogers bought a stroller with an inbuilt lycra retractable shade to transport her one-year-old daughter, Evie. She said she was surprised it wasn't recommended for use, particularly as it was part of something purpose-built for a baby.
IN OTHER WORDS:
"I know a lot of people use the ones that are built into prams because you would think it is better," Ms Rogers said.
Dr McGowan said the safety of cloth draping was commonly misunderstood and many parents were surprised to learn their setups could expose their baby to heat stress.
She said many babies were brought to her Olive Street general practice clinic with heat stress, most recently in the heatwave in February, with parents often feeling a sense of distress or guilt.
"The good thing about this is it's proactive. It is not about telling people what they can't do. It's something very practical that people can do," Dr McGowan said.
The study, titled Optimal low-cost cooling strategies for infant strollers during hot weather, assessed common, popular and traditional methods, ultimately returning to a time-tested and affordable classic.
It found using dampened muslin cloth - a cotton lightweight material often used as cheesecloth - to cover a stroller then attaching a handheld fan could bring temperatures back down to to safe levels.
Dr McGowan said with heatwaves predicted to increase in frequency, severity and length, it was important for parents to be informed of the risks and latest research.
"In Albury-Wodonga, we regularly get over 35 degrees," Dr McGowan said. "Go to any of these cafes on Dean Street and you'll see these little saunas happening.
"Anything over 30 degrees, we say that is the red zone."
