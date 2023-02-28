Repair works to the gorge-like damage to Gooramadda Road near Rutherglen is progressing, Indigo Shire Council says.
The road opened up alarmingly quickly in November when what started as a small sinkhole "swallowed the road" in November resulting in a dangerous chasm.
Since then the road has been reopened to light vehicles with a temporary detour weaving around the damaged section of road.
"We've made more progress this week with the custom concrete wingwalls and headwalls poured at both ends of the new culvert," the council said.
"These will need to harden before progressing to the next step of backfilling around the new culverts and building the road up again."
The six-metre wide and two-metre deep ravine has been the subject of debate over the primary cause, with the council blaming heavy flooding. "As of January 19, works began on constructing new culverts and these are likely to take six to eight weeks," the council said.
