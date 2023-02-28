The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Indigo Shire Council says repairs to Gooramadda Road 'progressing'

TH
By Ted Howes
February 28 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The council says work to backfill around new culverts is progressing.

Repair works to the gorge-like damage to Gooramadda Road near Rutherglen is progressing, Indigo Shire Council says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.