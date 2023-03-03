The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Special Olympics Expo kicks off Sunday, March 5, at Hovell Tree Park, Albury

LH
By Layton Holley
March 4 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Special Olympics athletes from the Ovens and Murray branch are all smiles at 10-pin bowling training. Picture supplied

Bowling, basketball, and of course the classic sausage sizzle are just some of the reasons to come to the Special Olympics Expo, which will run from 11am to 2pm this Sunday, March 5, at Albury's Hovell Tree Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LH

Layton Holley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.