Bowling, basketball, and of course the classic sausage sizzle are just some of the reasons to come to the Special Olympics Expo, which will run from 11am to 2pm this Sunday, March 5, at Albury's Hovell Tree Park.
Albury Council and Special Olympics Ovens and Murray will be hosting a come and try expo, where athletes can sample a range of sports, including athletics, basketball, bocce, power lifting, 10-pin bowling, gymnastics and swimming.
Special Olympics Ovens and Murray chairperson Phillip Carroll said the event was about encouraging people to get active and have a go.
"We are trying to highlight that the Ovens and Murray club runs a range of different sports and we are trying to increase the number of athletes that come along and train with us," he said.
"Sport creates an extremely beneficial environment for all of us, especially people with disabilities. It supports our physical, mental and social wellbeing.
"You can see in the people who are involved in our program, their fitness levels increase rapidly, they form really strong friendship groups and as a result, they are happier."
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen will MC the event and provide the entertainment, a free lunch will be offered, and there will be a law enforcement torch relay, where the athletes and police from NSW and Victoria will battle it out for bragging rights.
"Having the community get around this event really gives the athletes a sense of belonging and a sense of purpose," Mr Carroll said.
"You can just see the joy in the athletes' faces. They come along and they feel a part of a really supportive environment.
"So I encourage everyone to come down and give it a go, and if they find something that they like, we'll have our membership officer there that can take them through the process of joining the club and give them all the relevant information."
