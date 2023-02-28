A Tumut woman is living the dream after a lottery win that will see her completely wipe the mortgage.
The windfall has come at the perfect time, with the winner declaring the phone call from The Lott officials informing her of the incredible luck had made her year.
"Oh, wow! That's so wonderful. That means so much to me," she told The Lott.
"You've disrupted my day but in a good way. You've made my year."
"I'll pay off the mortgage. It will clear it and be really helpful."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The $100,000 win was the result of Tuesday's Lucky Lotteries super jackpot draw 10757.
Her winning entry, which contained 10 random numbers in the raffle-style draw, was purchased online, The Lott said.
The next super jackpot draw has a prize of $4.66 million.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.