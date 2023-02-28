The Border Mail
Children's Court hears former Albury teenager told victim he'd slit her throat

By Nigel McNay
Updated March 1 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:30am
Magistrate slams youth's threat to kill his sister over mobile phone, 'appalling'

A former Albury teenager who threatened to slit his older sister's throat and kill her has been told he might as well go straight into custody if he kept using cannabis.

