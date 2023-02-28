Ovens and Murray Football League Club Corowa-Rutherglen product Darcy Melksham has joined Wangaratta.
In the saddest time for Corowa-Rutherglen since joining the league as a merged club in 1979, the Roos officially went into recess on Monday night, February 27, after members voted to not field football teams, or A and B grade netball, after an exodus of players.
Melksham and a handful of other Roos' players from last year have been talking to clubs, but all have wanted to grant the battling club the greatest of respect by holding off announcements until after the news became official at that meeting.
