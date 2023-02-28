The Border Mail
Corowa-Rutherglen product Darcy Melksham will play for Wangaratta

By Andrew Moir
Updated February 28 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 3:48pm
Darcy Melksham was planning to play with Corowa-Rutherglen this year, but the club's been forced into recess in senior football and A and B grade netball, due to a lack of numbers. Melksham has joined Wangaratta.

