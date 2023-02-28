Man's life 'all fell apart' after crash, slipping into illicit drug addiction

A motorbike accident that created an addiction to prescription medication has ultimately resulted in a Lavington man being jailed on drug supply charges.
Albury Local Court was told Clinton John Lillis had lived a normal life until he began using illicit drugs in 2016.
He later began seeing a North Albury woman, who was eventually arrested on allegations she was running a large-scale methamphetamine ring.
She was detected and charged under a special operation set up by police in April, 2021, dubbed "Strike Force Adige".
The court was told, in Director of Public Prosecutions facts put before magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Tuesday, February 28, that the woman was the key focus of the operation.
But in so doing, surveillance operations carried out by police also snared Lillis, now aged 40.
Lillis, of Wagga Road, pleaded guilty to charges of dealing with the proceeds of crime and three counts of supplying a prohibited drug.
Ms McLaughlin said there was a "fairly positive" sentencing assessment report on Lillis, especially in how this highlighted his desire to rehabilitate.
Defence lawyer Graham Lamond said Lillis certainly was "not the main player in any way in these matters".
The court heard Lillis spent time in prison between September, 2021, and April last year that could be directly related to this offending.
He spent five months at liberty before being re-arrested and has since remained in custody, from where he is also awaiting sentence before the District Court on Friday.
The proceeds of crime charge related to a storage facility his then-partner had filled with stolen property, most of it power tools.
Lillis did an inventory and estimated selling prices, before telling the woman he had a confirmed buyer.
The supply charges related to methamphetamine sold in three deals from her house, for weights of one gram, 0.3 grams and 0.7 grams.
Lillis was jailed for five months, wholly subsumed by his first spell in custody from late 2021.
