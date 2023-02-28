The Border Mail
Albury Local Court told Lavington supplier was 'not a major player' in meth' ring

By Nigel McNay
Updated February 28 2023 - 8:05pm, first published 7:00pm
Man's life 'all fell apart' after crash, slipping into illicit drug addiction

A motorbike accident that created an addiction to prescription medication has ultimately resulted in a Lavington man being jailed on drug supply charges.

