Osborne has lured premiership player Dan O'Connell back to the club.
O'Connell played in the Tigers' 2012 flag triumph under coach Daniel McAlister as a teenager before relocating from the area.
The 28-year-old played in the AFL Sydney competition last season and is set to travel from Sydney each week to play with the perennial powerhouse this year.
Osborne coach Joel Mackie is hoping O'Connell can help fill the void in the midfield after the off-season departures of onballers Izaac McDonnell and Will Ryan for employment reasons.
The Tigers signed another midfielder before Christmas in Matt McGrory, who played state league football for GWS Giants.
"It's always a great result when a premiership player returns to the club," Mackie said.
"He was only a teenager when he last played here but Dan is a local kid and part of the fabric of the football club.
"Personally I haven't seen Dan play but I've heard nothing but great reports on his ability.
"Hopefully he can be that inside mid that we are looking for to help replace Izaac and Will who have left a bit of a hole in our midfield stocks.
"It was nice to sign McGrory and now that Dan has committed it's a bit of a relief because it was no secret that we needed another midfielder.
"Brydan Hodgson who is at Albury played alongside Dan a few years ago in Canberra and told me that he rates him highly as a player.
"So I'm expecting Dan to be a big inclusion for us."
The Tigers have also welcomed back Hayden Armstrong from Ainslie and George Alexander from GGGM in a major boost to their aerial strength and firepower in attack.
Holbrook, who stunned the Tigers in last year's decider, have also bolstered their midfield stocks with the addition of Wangaratta Rovers best and fairest winner Raven Jolliffe.
Favourite son and former captain Josh Jones has also returned to the Brookers as an assistant coach.
Jones missed out on the flag triumph last season after moving to Tamworth.
Mackie conceded the Brookers would once again take a power of beating this year as they strive for back-to-back flags.
"If you don't try and improve your list you can quickly fall behind the better sides," Mackie said.
"Holbrook and Howlong have both recruited well and we don't want to be left behind.
"We are fully aware that the competition is only going to get stronger this year.
"So getting a couple of midfielders was a recruiting priority and getting those couple of big forwards will provide us with a bit of a different structure in attack this year."
