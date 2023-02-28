The Border Mail
Osborne sign former premiership player Dan O'Connell in boost to midfield stocks

By Brent Godde
Updated February 28 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:00pm
Dan O'Connell in 2012

Osborne has lured premiership player Dan O'Connell back to the club.

