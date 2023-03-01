YOUR SAY: Talk about cleaning up, energy, rare diseases and name calling

Clean Up Australia Day is nearly upon us (March 5) and provides an opportunity to help keep our beautiful countryside and waterways clean, as well as the chance to educate people on the harmful impacts of littering.
Whilst it isn't "fun" or easy to clean up after someone else's mess, we all need to chip in to ensure we keep the environment clean and safe for our native animals, and a nicer place to live in for us all.
It also serves as an important reminder that littering is not okay, and it takes no more effort to keep a hold of your trash and find a nearby bin, than selfishly leaving the mess for someone else to clean up.
The world and the environment are precious, and we need to look after them. By cleaning up and disposing of waste responsibly, we each contribute in our small way.
It is completely free to get your school, friends, and family involved in helping make our beautiful country just a little bit nicer, and I encourage everyone to do so.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Moore urges us all to write to Ms Haines and tell her what we think of her plan, so I did.
I told her that I thought it was a wonderful idea, and wouldn't it be great to be the first electorate in Australia to achieve fully green energy.
Rare Disease Day is always held on the last day of February every year and raises awareness of rare diseases for the 300 million people worldwide. A disease is rare when it affects fewer than one in 2000 people.
One hundred countries participated last year. Australia first joined in 2009 with events all over the country, multiple landmarks are illuminated in the capital cities.
I held a small event in Wodonga as I have stiff person syndrome, which has made worldwide news as Celine Dion has been diagnosed with the same.
Ex-councillor Dr Stuchbery is entitled to his opinion, and as a serving councillor I welcome input from the community. But Dr Stuchbery, why the name calling; baby mayor King and baby deputy mayor Bowen! Grow up!
