Murray River Police District has released photographs and details of people being sought on Wednesday, March 1.
"Let's see how many we can arrest and put in front of the court this week," police said on social media.
Kristopher Crowther, 29, is wanted on four outstanding warrants.
He is known to frequent the Thurgoona, Baranduda and Collinsville, Queensland, areas.
Tegan Sullivan has been listed over one outstanding warrant.
The 23-year-old is familiar with the areas around Albury and Lavington.
Also wanted on one outstanding warrant is Nicholas Hanson, 32, known to frequent Howlong and Albury.
Anyone with information about these three people is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299.
Deniliquin police officers are seeking Sam McKeown, 28, over three outstanding warrants.
His common locations include Mallan, Deniliquin, and Wakool.
Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000, or Deniliquin police station on (03) 5881 9299 can be contacted with information.
