MARCH
3
Josh Campbell, Thurgoona Country Club, 8pm
4
CoCreate - Autumn, The Cube Wodonga, 4pm
Holbrook Festival By The Sub, Zac and Eliza Duo, JAG Duo, Danny Phegan and Band, 4pm until late
Creedence Clearwater Collective, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Diesel Greatest Hits Alone With Blues, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, 8pm
5
Eilen Jewell and her band with special guest Pete Denahy, The Star Hotel, Yackandandah, 3pm
7
HER, The Butter Factory Theatre, 7.30pm
8
HER, The Butter Factory Theatre, 6.30pm
9
HER, The Butter Factory Theatre, 11am and 7.30pm
Leaving Jackson: The Johnny Cash and June Carter Show, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, 7.30pm
Peking Duk, Beer Deluxe Albury, 8pm
10
HER, The Butter Factory Theatre, 7.30pm
Joe Avati: When I Was Your Age, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
Jonno, Thurgoona Country Club, 8pm
11
HER, The Butter Factory Theatre, 3pm
On By Circa, Albury Entertainment Centre, 6pm
Boo Seeka, SS&A Albury, doors 7.30pm
Nurse Georgie Carroll: Sista Flo 2.0, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
16
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
17
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Cam Harding, Thurgoona Country Club, 8pm
18
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Albury Entertainment Centre, 1pm and 7.30pm
19
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Albury Entertainment Centre, 11am and 4pm
24
Maguire and Co, Thurgoona Country Club, 8pm
Chicago, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
25
Chicago, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm and 8pm
30
Chicago, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
31
Lisa Wilson, Thurgoona Country Club, 8pm
Chicago, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
