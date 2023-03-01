AS a seven-year-old growing up in Canberra, Reuben Styles had sophisticated taste in music.
One half of electronic music duo Peking Duk, Styles said Savage Garden's international hit I Want You was an early favourite.
"I Want You was the first single I ever bought on CD; it's still at my Mum's house," he said.
"I liked the sound of it and lines like Sweet like a chic-a-cherry cola."
Together with Peking Duk's other half Adam Hyde, Styles wanted to re-imagine the track to mark its 25th anniversary.
They also wanted former Savage Garden frontman Darren Hayes on board to re-record vocals and miraculously the stars aligned.
"I Want You is one of the most iconic songs in history," Styles said.
"We had an idea to remix I Want You so that the song can be re-introduced again especially to the world of clubs and dance music.
"We got in touch with Darren Hayes about completely re-recording it, so it felt fresh.
"We were amidst a wild writing trip in Santa Monica when Darren hit us back saying he was based in Santa Monica and the next moment we were in the room re-recording the magic!
"We honestly couldn't believe our ears or eyes; it was one of the funnest yet surreal three-hour studio session of our lives.
"Darren Hayes is the most iconic Australians of our time."
Peking Duk have earned a reputation as Australia's most beloved and bonkers electronic music act with more than a decade of consecutive bangers.
From ARIA Award-winning, four-times platinum single High, to the triple-platinum witching hour anthem Stranger ft. Swedish artist Elliphant to Fake Magic, the duo have racked up more than 530 million streams and played to fans worldwide.
After working on solo projects, unveiling a weekly podcast and releasing I Want You, the boys have been chomping at the bit to get back on the road.
Peking Duk's 2023 Australian Tour kicks off in Albury on March 9.
"You always start the tour at your favourite place," Styles quipped.
"Albury-Wodonga, or the Twin Cities as we like to call it; there's nowhere better to start a tour!"
Asked how he felt about sharing a surname with British singer-songwriter Harry this week during his epic Love on Tour 2023, Styles approved.
"He must be a good bloke with that surname," he said.
"The fact that Harry did a shoey in Perth was epic too!"
