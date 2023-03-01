The Border Mail
Peking Duk kicks off 2023 tour at Beer Deluxe Albury

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
March 2 2023 - 10:00am
Canberra electronic music duo Peking Duk, Reuben Styles and Adam Hyde, are hitting the road for a tour of the capital cities and regional centres, kicking it off in their favourite place, Albury, on Thursday, March 9.

AS a seven-year-old growing up in Canberra, Reuben Styles had sophisticated taste in music.

Local News

