Lavington residents fed up with weekly violence and abuse from roaming youths have pleaded with their neighbour - an Albury councillor - for help to "stop the ongoing nightmare".
Councillor Darren Cameron, who lives near the "hotspot" area in Lavington's north, said many residents had told him "horror stories" over the past 18 months of juveniles causing trouble in a drain reserve between Kaitlers Road and Saville Avenue.
One resident who declined to be named for fear of retribution said he had lived in the area with his partner and two young children for five years but the episodes were becoming increasingly violent.
"I was giving evidence in court recently about an assault case that happened here," he said. "Everyone is just sick of it, not just the violence, but the noise every weekend, the stress of the whole thing - you don't feel safe in your own home."
Mr Cameron said he would call again on the council to consider CCTV cameras in the area and even shutting off access from Kaitlers Road and Saville Avenue, as had been done in other drainage reserves.
"It's the people living on the edge of the drain reserve who suffer the most," he said. "The theory was that this would be a walkway for low income people without cars to get easier access to the CBD.
"There's a social housing estate here that's colloquially known as the 'G-block'. So these kids use this area to get to the Lavington CBD."
He said the council had recently cleaned up the garbage and debris from the drainage reserve but that it wouldn't be long until it would need cleaning again.
"Basically, people congregate here on the weekends and there are fights and they constantly argue with the people who live here," Mr Cameron said.
"I know one person who just politely asked a bunch of youths to keep it down because they have small children sleeping and these youths and they retaliate by kicking the fence in.
"They do it quite punitively just as they're walking through.
"They'll steal bicycles ride them to here, dump them and walk through to the other access points.
"We've also had cases of syringes being found here, burned out prams and trolleys and all sorts of things.
"I guess the idea is it provides a bit of green space but there's no access to it easily from people in these houses.
"They just want access to be blocked because it's not a place you'd want to take your kids - there are no swings or barbecues or anything like that, it's just a place where kids come to to cause trouble and pain for those who live here."
