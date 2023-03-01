The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Cudgewa land the prized signing of Jason Bartel alongside brother Josh, Dayne Carey and Lieschke twins

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 1 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiewa-Sandy Creek star Jason Bartel is regarded as one of the Hawks finest players of his era after winning four best and fairests.

Kiewa-Sandy Creek star Jason Bartel has called time on his glittering career with the Hawks to join Upper Murray league club Cudgewa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.