Presented by Beechworth Music Festival, Spring Ditch is a new family event with a smorgasbord of Australian music. It harks back to former Stanley New Year's Day Sports held for more than 140 years until the 1990s. Set within the natural amphitheatre of the shady and tree-lined Stanley Recreation Reserve, it will be headlined by The Meanies, who supported the Foo Fighters at Geelong. Other acts will be Indigenous artist Benny Walker, homegrown Liv Cartledge and Band and rock band Droid. With regional fare and a full bar, Spring Ditch has a host of family-friendly activities such as a strongperson demo, vintage cars, Quercus Beechworth family and kids' zone. Tickets: events.humanitix.com/spring-ditch-2023