SPRING UP
Spring Ditch, Stanley Recreation Reserve, Saturday, March 4, 11am
Presented by Beechworth Music Festival, Spring Ditch is a new family event with a smorgasbord of Australian music. It harks back to former Stanley New Year's Day Sports held for more than 140 years until the 1990s. Set within the natural amphitheatre of the shady and tree-lined Stanley Recreation Reserve, it will be headlined by The Meanies, who supported the Foo Fighters at Geelong. Other acts will be Indigenous artist Benny Walker, homegrown Liv Cartledge and Band and rock band Droid. With regional fare and a full bar, Spring Ditch has a host of family-friendly activities such as a strongperson demo, vintage cars, Quercus Beechworth family and kids' zone. Tickets: events.humanitix.com/spring-ditch-2023
DRIVE UP
Monaros on the Murray Albury-Wodonga Show and Shine, Noreuil Park, South Albury, Saturday, March 4, 8.30am to noon
Bring your mighty Monaro to South Albury to join fellow enthusiasts this weekend. The Show and Shine will have a themed display for model or year. People's choice: HK, HT, HG, HQ, HJ, HX, HZ, V2, VZ Monaros/HSV coupes. Inquiries and bookings: phone Barry on 0429 498 070 or email bjand04@gmail.com
SUB UP
Holbrook Festival By The Sub, Holbrook Submarine Park, Saturday March 4, 4pm until late
A free community event is coming to Holbrook Submarine Park. Holbrook Festival By The Sub will offer live music from Zac and Eliza Duo, JAG Duo and Danny Phegan and Band. There will be food and drinks vans, market stall and children's activities. BYO chair, hat and sunscreen. No BYO alcohol.
FIX UP
Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre, Saturday, March 4, 10am to 1pm
Fix your broken items to save them from going to landfill (three items per person). Sessions will be furniture/woodwork, tool sharpening, device help, clothing/textiles and costume jewellery. It cannot repair electrical appliances or alter clothing.
ACT UP
Herald the arrival of autumn with a kaleidoscope of music, art and dance. The line-up includes: Nick Keogh and his Folk Band, Iva Mahoni, Junklandia, Flying Fruit Fly Circus, Dane Certificate, Mark John Martyn aka Sank, Murray Conservatorium and Border Danceworks.
LISTEN UP
Eilen Jewell with special guest Pete Denahy, The Star Hotel, Yackandandah, Sunday, March 5, 3pm
Eilen Jewell leads a tight quartet that blends influences of classic country, folk, and 1960s era rock 'n' roll with touches of surf-noir and early blues and jazz. For 15 years, they've toured relentlessly for legions of fans from Boston to Boise and Madrid to Melbourne.
